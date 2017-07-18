Ghulam Qadir Thebo appointed AIG Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Ghulam Qadir Thebo, the chairman of Sindh’s Enquiries and Anti-corruption Establishment, has been posted as the Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi, according to a notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon on Monday. Mushtaq Mahar, the current AIG Karachi, has been posted as AIG Traffic, replacing Khadim Hussain Bhatti who will now serve as AIG Research, Development and Inspection. “In compliance of the competent authority’s order, Mr. Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, AIG Karachi, has relinquished the charge,” Karachi Police Spokesperson Adil Rasheed said soon after the notification was issued.

The notification also stated that Sardar Abdul Majeed, who Bhatti is replacing, will serve as AIG Sindh, while Dr Aftab Ahmed Pathan will replace Dr Sanaullah Abbasi to become AIG Crime Branch. Abbasi has been relieved of his additional charge and will continue as AIG Counter-Terrorism Department.