GHQ, FO delivers plain message to Afghanistan

Ask Kabul to hand over 76 terrorists, take firm action against anti-Pakistan elements

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Following the recent wave of terrorist acts that claimed scores of lives over the last four days with fears that the terrorists are planning to hit more targets, Friday saw both General Headquarters and the foreign office on the move engaging with the Afghan authorities to express their deep concerns and anguish over the use of Afghan soil by terrorists against Pakistan.

Officials of the Afghan embassy were summoned to the General Headquarters (GHQ) and were handed over a list of 76 terrorists, DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said.

Afghan officials were asked to either take immediate action against these terrorists or hand them over to Pakistan.

Meanwhile in a telephonic conversation with Afghan National Security Adviser Hanif Atmar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz Friday underlined that the government and the people of Pakistan were in a state of deep anguish and pain at the recent terrorist incidents in various parts of Pakistan, which had resulted in the loss of precious human lives.

Aziz told Atmar that the banned terrorist outfit, Jamat-ul-Ahrar (JA), had accepted responsibility for the acts of terror, and expressed serious concerns that the terrorist outfit continued to operate from its sanctuaries and safe havens in Afghanistan while Pakistan’s calls to Afghan officials regarding their existence went unheeded.

Aziz also told the Afghan adviser that terrorism was a common threat and its elimination required close cooperation between the two countries.

He said it was important that the Afghan government take strong action against such elements and reaffirm that its soil would not be used for terrorism in Pakistan.

Sartaj Aziz emphasized that cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan was vital for effectively combating the scourge of terrorism and that effective border management was required to prevent the movement of terrorist elements across the border.

It is also worth mentioning that Pakistan has closed its borders with Afghanistan following the recent wave of terrorism attacks that saw killing of about eighty five people at Sehwan Sharif.