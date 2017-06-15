Ghotki police nabs around 5800 outlaws

Ghotki

The Ghotki Police have rounded up around 5800 outlaws while recovering a huge cache of arms during operation against criminal elements in the district. Police spokesman told APP here on Wednesday that the district police under the supervision of SSP Ghotki Masood Bangash has shown significant performance and writ of law has been maintained throughout the district which once was infamous for presence of dacoit gangs and tribal clashes.

He said no go areas set up in riverine (Katcha) area by criminals have been removed after cleansing operation in Obaro, Dharki, Ghotki, Mirpur Mathelo, Khanpur Mehar and others areas. Nearly 2056 proclaimed offenders and 3740 absconders rounded up and recovered huge cache of weapons from their possession, he informed.—APP