The ghosts of Article 35-A

Government needs to put its best defence in SC and take all political parties along for protecting the rights and privileges of people

Basharat Rasool

IN July, Attorney General KK Venugopal remarked in the Supreme Court that the Centre wants a larger de bate on Article 35-A of the Constitution. It has set off alarm bells in the Valley, among parties in the state Assembly as well as in the separatist leadership.The BharatiyatJanata Party (BJP) and Sanghparivar‘s attempts to dilute Article 35-A of the constitution is being viewed in Kashmir as an attempt to disregard and breach in the State’s special status. Article 35-A allows the Jammu Kashmir legislature to define the list of ‘permanent residents’ of the state, who are eligible to vote, work for the state government and own land.The BJP’s efforts to change this provision – which was one of its election promises and the Sangh’s proposed method to ‘end the conflict’ by changing the state’s demographics – has come into the limelight again because of an ongoing case in the Supreme Court.A petition was filed by Delhi-based RashtriyaSwayamsevakSangh(RSS) affiliated NGO “We the Citizens” which has the backing of BJP demanding that Article 35-A be repealed because of its “unconstitutional” character.Attorney general K.K. Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, had told the Chief Justice J.S. Khehar-headed bench that given the “sensitive” nature of the issue, the Centre wanted a “larger debate” on it.He also asked that the matter be referred to a larger bench given the constitutional issues involved; the court agreed, saying a three-judge bench would hear the matter in six weeks. Now while going through all this a straight question strikes once mind is, “Like Article 370, Article 35-A was negotiated between the princely State of Jammu and Kashmir and the government of India and it is the bedrock of accession. Are they ready for a debate on accession”?If the fate of temporary laws is to vanish, then accession with India should also met the same fate. If one will die, second should also expire.It is not just the opposition in Jammu Kashmir that has criticisedNew Delhi’s statements but the Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, whose Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came to power in alliance with the BJP had said that any attempt to dilute Article 35-A would be a fatal blow to Indian nationalists in the state.She further said, “I have no doubt in saying that there will be no one to hold the Indian flag in the State of Jammu Kashmir if the article is diluted.” Weather it is hypocrisy or veracious, time is the best judge. But if one will go through the track record, it seems only hollow words and nothing more than that.The adoption of Article 370restricted the Union’s legislative power over Kashmir to the three subjects in the Instrument of Accession. To extend other provisions of the Indian Constitution, the Union government would have to issue a Presidential Order to which state government’s prior concurrence is necessary.Further, this concurrence would have to be upheld by the constituent assembly of Kashmir so that the provisions would be reflected in the state’s constitution.This implied that once Kashmir’s constituent assembly framed the state’s constitution and dissolved, there could be no further extension of the Union’s legislative power. This was the core of Jammu Kashmir’s autonomy.The Jammu Kashmir Constitution, adopted in 1956, defines a permanent resident as a person who was a state subject on May 14, 1954, or one who has lived in the state for ten years and has legally bought immovable property there. This definition can only be changed if the Jammu Kashmir legislature passes the amendment with a two-third.Now to counter the nefarious design of the Sangh , the political parties both mainstream and separatists has to form the united front,rise above the party line and gave a loud message to the Delhi that state is for state subject holders only.It was a pretty sorry state of mind from the press statement of Omar Abdullah a few weeks ago, were in Omar advised separatists that if they does not accept the constitution of India, what is the fun to fight against abrogation of 35-A. The time is not feasible to indulge in the war of words but show wisdom. Omar should not worry about the chair, but for the people, not to create fuss, but to devise the joint strategy. The time is running and parties should not wait for the verdict, but to mobilize a movement against the RSS agenda.No doubt Modihas given the assurance that Agenda of Aliance(AoA) will be fully respected, but the fact also remains that ball is in court, not with the government of India. It is court and not the government of India(GOI) that has to give the verdict. The script has been devised craftily. Fake friends will only drill holes under your boat to get it leaking; those who pretend they are with you, but behind their backs they know they are in to destroy your legacies.The government needs to put its best defence in the Supreme Court and take all political parties along in this fight for protecting the rights and privileges of the people of the state. Otherwise, we are at the verge of losing our existence as well as our identity.

