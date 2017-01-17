Ghost-writing in universities

M Khalid Shaikh

Karachi

Some theatrical examples of academic fraud have been reported in recent years. Teachers as well as politicians have been found to have either lied or exaggerated their academic credentials, Vice-Chancellors have been accused of or have actually plagiarized their thesis and various researchers have been involved in communicating false research findings. However what is more common is the fraud or cheating at the undergraduate exams level. Obviously any form of cheating in exams is injurious to a university itself and it undermines its name.

Among several ways in which students can cheat, the two felonies are getting common that are plagiarism and ghost-writing. Plagiarism has affected all universities around the world in recent times and is in place for centuries. In fact famous scientists have also faced the allegations of plagiarism. However, ghost-writing, relatively, is a newer phenomenon. With the rising trend of involvement of thesis in many other degree programs as well apart from doctoral degrees such as undergraduate and master, the plagiarism and especially the ghost-writing is fast becoming a very common issue. Since these thesis are written supposedly without the direct assistance of the lecturers, students often struggle with them.

They eventually end up using the commercially available services of ghost-writing or resort to plagiarism. Some teachers have taken the view that plagiarism and ghost-writing can be prevented by introducing strict penalties and satisfactory methods for detecting plagiarism and ghost-writing. However, for public universities imposition of penalties such as suspensions and removals are not easy to implement. Both these issues can be prevented if there is adequate supervision and if the supervisors know the students personally so as to detect plagiarism and ghost-writing accurately. Unfortunately, our public universities lack in both. The increasing competition in local market for jobs and especially with the possibility of foreigners getting hired for various scientific to engineering jobs in the future, there is a need to take all forms of cheating seriously, and eliminate it as efficiently as possible.