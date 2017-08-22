Ghost schools in Balochistan

It is matter of immense misfortune that a large number of schools in Baluchistan exist only on papers but have never been functional in real. Despite taking handsome salaries, incompetent teachers in Balochistan are destroying life of children by not attending their classes. It is unfortunate that where there is class, there is no teacher and where there is teacher there is no class.

The school buildings are being used for keeping animals and other purposes without anyone from the authorities showing concern for this maltreatment. Though the previous CM of Baluchistan announced emergency in education, no steps for amelioration have been made. Such teachers are to be treated like traitors as they are cheating with their nation.

MAHJABEEN MOHD AMEEN

Kech, Balochistan

