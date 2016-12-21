Ghost employees in Balochistan

Hamid Ali

Kech, Balochistan

Lack of accountability and check-and-balance of employees working in different departments of Balochistan Government has made the conditions worse in Balochistan. According to the Chairman, Public Accounts Committee Chairman, Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai, the number of ghost employees working in various government departments is around 50,000. This number includes 15,000 ghost teachers in the education department.

Nevertheless, to this day, many school going girl and boy students haven’t got any advantage from going to educational places just because of the ghost teachers. At the same time, the other departments like Health, Agriculture and many more are on the same boat. Meanwhile, a large number of emergency patients have lost their precious lives due to the unavailability of doctors in hospitals. This is a serious issue which needs urgent and specific attention of government of Balochistan.

I would like to request the government of Balochistan to form a team to bring the ghost employees back on duty and make them accountable. At the same time, the government of Balochistan is requested to bring efficiency in the system of check-and-balance.