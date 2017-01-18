GHB holds languages, cultural festival

Peshawar

Gandhara Hindko Board and Gandhara Hindko Academy (GHA) arranged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 8th Languages and Cultures festival here on Tuesday. The event was organized in GHA Auditorium of Gandhara Hindko Academy Peshawar and was chaired by Mrs. Farhat Jabeen, widow of Professor Dr Zahoor Ahmad Awan.

The festival represented all the local languages and dialects including Khuwar, Hindko, Saraeki, Gorbati, Sheena, Goojri, Pahari, Dameli, Torwali, Kohistani, Pashto, Gawri and Palwa.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman of the board, Dr. Salahuddin said that GHB is the only organization that has been working for the promotion of Hindko as well as for the other languages.

Welcoming the guests, General Secretary GHB Muhammad Ziauddin suggested that Hind Aryaai languages of KP may be called as Hindkowan.—APP