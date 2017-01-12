GHB Cultural Mela on Jan 15

Peshawar

A Cultural Mela in connections with 8th Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Languages and Cultures Confernce will be held here in Ahmad Sain Auditorium on January 15 (Sunday) here under the auspices of Gandhara Hindko Board (GHB) Pakistan and Gandhara Hindko Academy (GHA), Peshawar.

General Secretary, Gandhara Hindko Board, Mohammad Ziauddin has been tipped as Coordinator while Inamullah and Meherbani Elahi will be deputy coordinators. The purpose of the holding of the cultural mela is the highlighting of all cultures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.—APP