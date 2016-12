Ghazi boxing club win championship

Multan

Ghazi boxing club won the Quaid-e-Azam day Inter-clubs boxing championship while Khanewal club took second and Niazi club remained third.

The final events of Quaid-e-Azam day Inter-clubs boxing championship organized by sports department were held at govt school 23/10-R Kacha Khooh.

In 49 kg events, Muhammad Usman of Kacha Khoh bagged first position, Afzaal from Talmba remained runner-up.

In 52 kg category, Muhammad Arslan from Khanewal stood first while Muhammad Ilyas bagged second position.

In 54 kg category, Muhammad Shahzad from Kacha Khooh stood first while Muhammad Kaleem secured second position.

In 56 kg category, Naseer from Kacha Khooh got first position while Muhammad Akhtar stood second.

In 58 kg category, Muhammad Usman secured first position while Abdul Wahab remianed second.

In 60 kg category, Nafees Ahmad from Kacha Khooh bagged first position while Junaid remained runner-up.

In 62 kg category, Muhammad Arslan stood first while Atiq-u-Rehman remained second.

In 64 kg category, Imran got first position while Shah Zaib remained second.

In 66 kg category, Osama Ikram bagged first position while Muhammad Rizwan remained second.

In 69 kg, Nasseb Niazi secured first position while Muhammad Irfan secured second position.

In 72 kg, Muhammad Bilal stood first while Aashir remained second.

In 75 kg, Muhammad Ehsan bagged first position.

In 81 kg, Asad Chaudhry took first position.

In 91 kg, Ansar Bhutta bagged first position.

In 91 plus category, Sajid bagged first position. Later, trophies and prizes were distributed among the winners.—APP