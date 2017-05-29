Ghazanfar Kararvi remembered at RAC

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Markazi Imam Hussain Council Saturday arranged a condolence reference in memory of renowned Islamic Scholar Allama Ali Ghazanfar Kararvi in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council.

The reference was presided over by its Chairman Dr Ghazanfer Mehdi. Addressing at the condolence reference, Dr Ghazanf Mehdi said that efforts must be done for unification of Muslim Ummah following the footprint of Allama Ali Ghazanfar Kararvi. Agha Mutaza Pooya said Allama Ali Ghazanfar Kararvi was a great lover of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) while ex-Minister Dr Israr Shah said that Allama Ali Ghazanfar Kararvi was a great reconciliatory who tried his best to save young generation from western culture and promote Islamic civilization.

The Condolence reference was also addressed by Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed, Abu Sharif, Syed Razi Hyder Rizvi, Syed Matee ul Hasnain, Naeem Akram Qureshi, and others and threw light on life and struggle of Allama Ali Ghazanfar Kararvi.