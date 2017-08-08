‘Ghazal Night’ with Ghulam Abbas enthralls audience

Staff Reporter

Pakistan has some of the best ghazal singers who have explored the meanings and nuances of Urdu verses in traditional rhythms. This was also witnessed at the PNCA’s Ghazal Night the concluding event of the National Music Festival, here Sunday evening.

Ghulam Abbas, the renowned ghzal and playback singer, was the lead singer of the show. He has sung more than 5,000 numbers so far. The laurels he has received include President’s Pride of Performance award and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Abbas said the new music trends have caused visible damage to the traditional and classical music. Consistent efforts shall be made to revive the rich old realm of music.

Mr Abbas presented three ghazals on the occasion. The first was ‘wo aa to jae magar intezaar he kam hae’, a composition by Nisar Bazmi in raag eiman. Other two were ‘aisay wo sharmaaye’ and ‘mein nay rokaa bhi nhien aur wo thehra bhi nhn’. The jam-packed house was all out to appreciate his singing.

Javed Niazi and Babar Niazi, the two sons of the folk legend late Tufail Niazi, Sohail Rndhawa from the Roshan Ara family, Nida Faiz and Saira Tahir Noor from Lahore, Sadia Batool from Rawalpindi, Usman Ali Raees, Farrukh Mehdi, the disciple of renowned singer Mehdi Hassan, and Naseem Ali Siddiqi were the other singers who performed on the occasion.

After long-time, the PNCA organised a wonderful ghazal singing for the locals. Many termed it as a significant contribution toward the promotion of the tradition and classical music through a three-day National Music Festival.

The PNCA Director General Syed Jamal Shah said, “Culture is the fulcrum that can balance the society at peaceful coexistence. Federal government is all out to support any initiative that brings the people of different cultures together reducing segregation and fragmentation in the society.”

Nadia Raza, one of the attendees, said the creating a rainbow of traditional music is the best way of celebrating the national day. The cultural diversity brings the harmony of ethnicity when showcased all together.