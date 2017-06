Islamabad

Ghareza bridge, which was constructed four years ago in Jamrud, Khyber Agency is in dilapidated condition again. Locals observed substandard material has been used in the construction of the bridge which was severely damaged and dangerous for the passing vehicles, a private news channel reported. The Irrigation Department had constructed this bridge on Takhta Beg Khwar in 2012. Hundreds of vehicles and pedestrians use this bridge on daily basis.—APP