Ghani’s somersaults

IN his Eid message, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has adopted a reconciliatory tone towards Pakistan by claiming “Peace with Pakistan is now among Afghanistan’s national agenda, a dignified peace which is supposed to be restored through political channels”. This prompted Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif to respond that Pakistan’s position in the context of Afghanistan is very clear – it wants to see peace and stability there and for that Islamabad will contribute and play its due role in all the initiatives taken to that end.

We would point out to the Afghan President that mere expression of goodwill would not suffice in an environment marred by mistrust and misunderstanding. Afghanistan might have some legitimate concerns and complaints but, of late, there are clear departures from the past and Islamabad has gone wholeheartedly against all terrorist outfits for the sake of its own security and peace and that of Afghanistan and the region as a whole. However, instead of appreciating Pakistan’s sincere efforts and sacrifices, accusing fingers are being raised against the country and some Afghan-based factions of Taliban are encouraged and patronized to carryout anti-Pakistan activities. Why Afghanistan is reluctant to ignore TTP terrorists enjoying refuge there and being used by India against Pakistan? Similarly, Pakistan has also been insisting since long that there should not be total dependence on the military solution as this approach has failed over decades. There is dire need to engage Taliban into dialogue aimed at national reconciliation in Afghanistan and for this purpose Pakistan has assured its fullest possible cooperation.

