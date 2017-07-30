Ghani, US VP discuss Afghan security plan

Kabul/Washington

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence discussed the 4-year security plan of the Afghan government and other mutual interest issues in a video conference, Afghan Presidential Palace said in a statement on Saturday.

Both sides talked on various topics, in particular, the four-year security plan, development in the Afghan security sector, reform plans in fighting corruption, combat against terrorism and stability in the region, the statement said.

The U.S. vice president said the government of Afghanistan has made significant achievements, with the advancement of major responsibilities in various sectors during the last two and a half years and that these efforts are admirable. He stated that the people and government of the United States will support Afghans and the Afghan government to achieve peace, stability and development. Pence said U.S. will continue to be a close partner of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, President Ghani said he appreciates the assistance and support of the United States to different sectors in Afghanistan. He said Washington has been a good partner of Kabul.—INP

