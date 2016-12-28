Ghani unveils PTI’s development achievements in KP

Peshawar

The spokesman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Mushtaq Ghani on Wednesday making public the provincial government’s one year achievements in different sectors said that health, higher and secondary education sectors remained the main focus over the year.

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club, he said that during the year 2016-17 the provincial government took a historic step and approved establishment of first girls Cadet College in Mardan, besides approving University in Chitral and establishment of Engineering University in Dir Upper and Campus of Bannu University in district Lakki Marwat.

The government approved Rs. 200 million for setting up of Criminology and Forensic Science Institute at University of Peshawar, he said adding that Rs 610 million were approved for promotion of science culture at universities and researches.—APP