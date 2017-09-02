Ghani: Peace with Pakistan our national agenda

Observer Report

Kabul

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, in his Eid-ul-Azha message, declared peace with Pakistan as Afghanistan’s national agenda on Friday.

Ghani reached out to Pakistan, offering “comprehensive negotiations” to bring peace to the two countries’ troubled relationship.

“We want peace that is based on unanimous political views,” the Afghan president said, adding that the world now knows that it is not possible to pressurise Afghanistan into doing anything.

In his address in the president house, Ghani said the country was ready to take steps for regional peace and stability, based on logical debate and reasoning.