Ghani did not decline invitation to visit Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday, clarifying Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s ‘rejection’ last week of an invitation to visit Pakistan, said Ghani had assured him he would visit Islamabad after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif pays a visit to Afghanistan.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Sadiq, who recently led a parliamentary delegation to Kabul, explained that the Afghan president had not declined invitation extended to him by top Pakistani officials, as Ghani’s Deputy Spokesperson Dawa Khan Minapal had said last week.

“It is his [Ghani’s] desire as well that relations improve and peace is

established,” Sadiq added.

Sadiq told media that during his meeting in Kabul, the Afghan president told him that 50 per cent of Afghan land is not under his control.

Ghani said members of the militant Islamic State group and the Afghan Taliban were present “just a few kilometres” away from where the meetings were held between the speaker and the Afghan president, Sadiq told the media.

“When [Afghanistan’s] parliamentary delegation comes we will talk to them about our soldiers being attacked [in Chaman],” Sadiq added.

Sadiq said that Pakistan has started fencing its borders and over 1,000 posts have been established. He urged Afghanistan to co-operate so as to improve border security.

The speaker said that once border fencing was complete, neither side would have any complaints.

Whatever happened on Chaman border was not right, he said and added, it is important to move forward. “However, when the Afghan parliamentary delegation will come to Pakistan we will demand an answer from them.”

He said that former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah will be visiting Pakistan soon.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the government will complete its tenure and next general elections will be held according the schedule.

The NA Speaker said government’s term will complete on June 1 next year and elections will be held after ninety days of the caretaker government.

To a question, he said peace in the region is linked with the peace in Afghanistan.