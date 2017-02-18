Ghani condemns Sehwan attack

Observer Report

Kabul

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani has condemned the horrific attack on Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine in Sehwan, which claimed at least 88 lives on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Friday, Ghani said Afghan security forces were fighting all terrorist groups, including Islamic State (Daesh), which claimed responsibility for the attack.

He said militant groups always seek to “target civilians in Afghanistan and other parts of the world.”

“Sufis always preach peace and brotherhood among people,” he said, while adding that “terrorists once again proved that they have no respect for Islamic values.”