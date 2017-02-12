Ghani alleges NAB of facilitating corrupt people

Islamabad

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Saeed Ghani has blamed that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is serving the corrupt elements in the country and is a facilitator of corrupts.

In a statement issued by PPP Media Office here on Sunday, Senator Saeed Ghani said that former Federal Minister Dr. Asim Hussain is languishing in prison for the last two years without any reason as no allegation against him has been proved yet.

He said that fictitious cases were initiated against him in a bid to politically victimize him. He accused the PML-N government of using NAB for political victimization.

The PPP leader said that NAB is unmoved despite mega corruptions have been reported in Nandipur Power Project and billions of rupees scandals in Metro Bus projects.

On the other hand Dr. Asim is in prison without any case proved against him because he belongs to PPP. Nawaz government has kept him in prison as a hostage, he added.—INP