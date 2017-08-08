GGAPCP appointed as regional advisor of DV global link

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

DV Global Link, an Italian exhibition group holding Jewellery exhibitions across Europe and UAE, has appointed the Gold & Gems Art Promotion Council of Pakistan (GGAPCP), as its regional advisor in Pakistan.

Luca Veronesi, Show Director, VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show announced appointment of GGAPCP as Regional Advisor at a Road Show arranged by the Council held recently to create awareness among the Jewellers community about its activities.

Over 100 Jewellers from different markets attended the briefing by Luca Veronesi, who said that premium and hosted buyers programme aims at to create the best business environment for a very profitable business between buyers and exhibitors. He said that the Dubai show, going to be held from November 15 to 18, 2017, will be hosting 500 plus brands from over 25 countries.

Dubai imports 350 tonnes of jewellery per year and 80 to 90 percent is re-exported. “We invite you to this prestigious show through our regional advisor GGAPCP to participate, visit, exhibit or buy and sell to maximize your profits,” LUCA concluded.

Gold & Gems Art Promotion Council of Pakistan (GGAPCP) President Muhammad Ahmad and Vice President (Gems Sector GGAPCP) Rana Aamir Saleem speaking on this occasion welcomed Luca Veronesi and paid gratitude on behalf of his organization for appointing it as Regional Advisor. They said that his organization was working for the welfare of Jewellers community since long and would continue to serve their cause in future too.