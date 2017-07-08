How to get rid of toothache pain fast using homemade remedies

ALONG your skin and hair you want to get rid any problem related to any part of your body. If you have any disorder related to your body part this problem can upset your whole body. And the result of this your mood gets off. And you’re good personality depend upon your mood you know well. So along with the care of your skin and hair you have to take attention for other disorders related to your body parts. Toothache is one the common problem and this is cause in any stage of your life. Children, women and men can equally affected by this pain. toothache is very bad and anyone who has ever had Toothache knows that it is not just hurt your mouth. A toothache can be felt in every part of your body. This is also responsible for your upset stomach. Toothache sore your mouth and face.

Toothache can be cause by swelling of gums or by eating some hard thing which can damage your teeth. And many gum related infection can cause toothache. Toothache can upset your stomach as well as cause headache.

Toothache can be treated by dentist or some sterile instrument. But if you have severe type of toothache you have to go to dentist and do what he say. If you have toothache in morning or evening you can go to a dental clinic but when you have toothache in night and all dental clinic closed at that time you can treat your toothache in your home.

Here are some home remedies that can reduce your toothache. And these remedies are chemical free but you have to use these remedies in that direction which we show you and which is proper direction for using these remedies.

Take a cotton ball and dip it in warm water then dip it in baking soda after this cotton ball attracts baking soda completely. Apply it to your toothache area. This process can relief your pain. You can also make a mouth wash by taking warm water in glass and add 2 tablespoon of baking soda in it.

Cloves are used as natural remedy for toothache. Rest two or 3 cloves on your toothache and leave it till pain goes away. Or apply 2 or 3 drops of clove oil to your toothache.

Teabags can reduce your toothache. Take 1 warm teabag and place it in your mouth. Do not tear it.

Use ice cube for relief of toothache. Grab one ice cube in clean cloth and place it on your cheek having toothache. This process can reduce your toothache.

Dip clean cloth in hot water not very hot which can create a new problem to your skin. And place this cloth on your cheek.

Rest black pepper on your toothache. Or use black pepper and salt mixture.

