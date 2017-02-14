Germany wants Tunisia to accept repatriation of refugees

Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed Tunisia’s Prime Minister Youssef Chahed to speed up the return of rejected asylum seekers durin his visit to Berlin Tuesday.

The issue has become more urgent for Germany since the deadly jihadist attack on a Berlin Christmas market last December, blamed on Anis Amri, a Tunisian who should have been sent back months before.

After the attack which claimed 12 lives, it emerged that Amri’s asylum application had been rejected half a year earlier, but that he could not be expelled because of Tunisian bureaucratic delays.

Merkel plans to discuss with Chahed how to “work more quickly on this, especially in cases involving dangerous militants”, she said in her weekly podcast message, adding that Tunis had signalled “a very positive” stance on the issue.

Germany has taken in over one million migrants and refugees since 2015, an influx that has heaped pressure on Merkel as she faces the rise of the anti-immigration AfD party ahead of September elections.

While most refugees from war-torn Syria have qualified for temporary safe haven, applicants from Tunisia as well as Algeria and Morocco generally have not, because their countries are considered stable.

Last year the success rates for asylum requests was 3.5 percent for Moroccans, 2.7 percent for Algerians and just 0.8 percent for Tunisians.

Merkel stressed that she wants Germany to list the three as “safe countries of origin”, raising the bar for asylum requests further — but the proposal has been held up in the upper house of parliament in Berlin over human rights concerns.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere last year visited all three Maghreb countries to urge better cooperation on repatriations.

The question had already became a hot-button issue after New Year’s Eve 2015-16, when mobs of North African men sexually assaulted and robbed hundreds of women in the western city of Cologne, sparking public outrage.

Germany, the top EU destination for refugees in recent years, worries that with the advent of spring, the number of migrants making the dangerous Mediterranean crossing will rise again.—Agencies