Germany voices concern over anti-Russia US curbs

Berlin

Germany voiced concern on Friday over the proposed new U.S. sanctions against Russia, and warned against using them as a tool to harm European companies. Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel called on President Donald Trump-led U.S. administration to coordinate policies with European partners and not unilaterally impose tougher sanctions against Russia.

“Our stance remains that we will not accept any extraterritorial use whatsoever of these U.S. sanctions against European companies,” Gabriel said in a statement.

“President Trump knows that, and so do the State Department and the U.S. Administration. Sanctions policies are neither a suitable nor an appropriate instrument for promoting national export interests and the domestic energy sector.”—Agencies