Germany to support efforts of PAS to make Pakistan science conscious

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Academy of Sciences resolve for conduct of responsible science in Pakistan, says Prof. Zabta Shinwari, Secretary General, Pakistan Academy of Sciences.

Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS), Islamabad organized a joint AvHand PAS Meeting of the AvH Fellows of Pakistan to discuss the “Contributions of Pakistani AvH Alumni to Pakistan’s S&T”. The event was graced by The Ambassador of F.R Germany H.E Mrs. Ina Lepel as Chief Guest. Many renowned scientists from Pakistan who are serving at distinguished posts and hold the honour of AvH and DAAD Fellows were present and shared their views and experiences with the young audience.

AvH fellows described that how every year the AvH foundation grants more than 700 competitive research fellowships and awards worldwide, primarily going to academics from natural sciences and the humanities.

Fellowships and awards from the Foundation are considered to be among the most prestigious and generous awards in Germany; the alumni network is the foundation’s greatest asset.

In Pakistan there are more than 100 AvH alumni contributing significantly towards Science & Technology. The Ambassador AvH alumni Pakistan encouraged the young scientists as well as the AvH alumni to explore the grant opportunities provided by the foundation for Pakistani nationals.

Secretary General PAS Prof Dr Zabta Shinwari repeated the resolve to strive for conduct of responsible science in Pakistan. He reassured that PAS will always extend its resources to arrange such events which help spreading the awareness to Pakistani young scientists to do more in the spirit of true cooperation.Pakistan needs to nurture a scientific society that is responsible in its conduct and is well aware about how to grab theopportunities through international collaborations.