Germany eyes stronger growth through 2019

Berlin

Germany’s central bank raised its growth forecasts through to 2019, on the back of strong private and public consumption.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is now expected to expand by 1.9 percent this year, up from 1.8 percent previously forecast.

Likewise, growth in 2018 would reach 1.7 percent instead of 1.6 percent, while that of 2019 will hit 1.6 percent rather than 1.5 percent.

“The solid recovery of the German economy continues,” said the Bundesbank in its report.

The bank’s chief, Jens Weidmann, underlined the role played by “private consumption, public demand and investments in housing construction.”—AFP