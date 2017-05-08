German president meeting Israeli, Palestinian leaders in ME tour

Berlin

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Israel on Sunday at the start of a three-day trip just days after a row between Germany’s foreign minister and Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

Steinmeier’s office said he met Netanyahu on Sunday. He is also scheduled to meet Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, and on Monday will call on Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas at his Ramallah headquarters in the occupied West Bank.

It is Steinmeier’s first visit to Israel since taking up the post in March, although he has made the trip before while serving as foreign minister.

Netanyahu cancelled an April 25 meeting with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, after the visiting diplomat declined to call off meetings with rights groups critical of Israel’s government.

Gabriel met members of Breaking The Silence, which seeks to document alleged Israeli military abuses in the occupied Palestinian territories, and of B’Tselem, which works on a number of human rights issues and strongly opposes Israeli settlement building. Netanyahu’s right-wing government says the groups unfairly tarnish Israel and strengthen the arguments of its enemies.

Steinmeier is not scheduled to meet either group. Gabriel told journalists in Jerusalem after the snub he regretted Netanyahu’s decision, but also said he did not think it would badly impact relations between the two countries.—Agencies