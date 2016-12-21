German police believe they wrongly arrested a Pakistani

Bonn

German police think that the man from Pakistan who was arrested as a suspect in the attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people on Monday was not the actual perpetrator, Die Welt newspaper reported, citing senior security sources.

“We have the wrong man,” said a senior police chief. “And therefore a new situation. The true perpetrator is still armed, at large and can cause fresh damage,” the paper quoted the source as saying.

Earlier, the man who plowed a truck into a crowded Christmas market was identified as a Pakistani refugee.

German newspaper Bild cited security sources as saying the suspect in Berlin Christmas market incident was a 23-year-old from Pakistan named Naved B. He arrived in Germany a year ago. The suspect had a temporary residence permit since June 2016, German newspaper Die Welt cited a criminal police report as saying.

The Pakistani refugee is said to have arrived in the country in February 2016. However, the suspect believed to be the driver denied involvement in the attack, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere.

“He denies the act,” de Maiziere told journalists, adding that the suspect is Pakistani and had arrived in Germany on December 31, 2015, seeking asylum. Police said on Twitter that they had taken one suspect into custody and that another passenger from the truck had died as it crashed into people gathered around wooden huts serving mulled wine and sausages at the foot of the Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church in the heart of former West Berlin. However, police said the nationality of the suspected driver, who fled the crash scene and was later arrested, was unclear.—Reuters