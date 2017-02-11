German peace prizes, highlight of KLF

Salahuddin Haider

As the 8th edition of the Karachi Literature Festival continued on its second day, two extremely important lectures were delivered by eminent academic Christina and simultaneously Peace Prizes were awarded to three writers, of 3,000, 1,000, and 500 Euros for bridging bridges, which was a matter of delight for everyone.

Federal Republic of Germany was in the forefront of contributing immensely to the success of the epoch-making event

The country’s consul general Rainer Schmiedchen was happy at that. He held a lavish reception Friday night to welcome guests and delegates from different parts of the world. “ My ministry, the German Federal Foreign Office, and I personally attach great importance to the KLF as we know that this annual festival is not only a meeting place for top-level intellectuals but it also belongs to the most important cultural events in all of Pakistan.

“I am sure that the intellectuals in our societies, in first instance the journalists, writers, and authors, have an ever increasing responsibility to provide credible information.

This responsibility should include “Bridging emotional borders through storytelling”, – to quote the headline of an article on the Indian partition in the memories of different generations, recently published in Express Tribune. “Bridging borders” leads me to the German highlight at the KLF, namely the “GERMAN PEACE PRIZE”, award ceremony, he said.