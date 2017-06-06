German FM in Ankara to discuss strained ties

Berlin

Germany’s foreign minister is in Turkey for talks on a row between the two NATO allies over Ankara’s refusal to allow German lawmakers visit the troops stationed at a Turkish air base.

On Monday, Sigmar Gabriel met with his Turkish opposite number, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Ankara to dicuss bilateral issues and press Ankara to let German MPs visit the Incirlik air base, where Berlin has deployed over 250 troops.

Ahead of his trip, Gabriel told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that “if Turkey cannot or does not want to [allow the visit] for domestic political reasons,” then the two sides should find a peaceful way to end the deployment.

“German lawmakers must be able to visit soldiers – and not just once but anytime,” added the top diplomat.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim also said prior to Gabriel’s visit that Turkey wanted to fix relations, but “Germany should move accordingly.”

The diplomatic row broke out between Berlin and Ankara in mid-May, when Berlin announced that Ankara had blocked a request for German legislators to visit the troops deployed to Incirlik as part of a US-led coalition purportedly fighting Daesh.—Agencies