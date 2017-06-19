German firms help Iran to build solar farms

Tehran

A group of German firms have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iranian power giant to develop solar farms in Iran’s North Khorasan province, Financial Tribune daily reported on Sunday.

The MoU was signed between the German firms and the North Khorasan Electricity Distribution Company (NKEDC).

The group includes executives from major German enterprises which operate in energy sectors, the report said.

Alireza Sabouri, NKEDC managing director, said that “the two sides have come to an understanding on the site of the photovoltaic plants, but they need more time to study the venture.”

Mohammadreza Salehi, governor-general of North Khorasan, said Saturday that collaboration with Germans could lead to the construction of at least six solar farms in the province.

Iran has immense potential to harness renewable energies, including geothermal, solar and wind power.—Xinhua