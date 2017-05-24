German business confidence hits highest level since 1991

Berlin

German business confidence soared in May to levels not seen in more than a quarter of a century, a monthly survey from the Munich-based Ifo institute showed Tuesday.

“There is a champagne mood in German boardrooms,” said the institute, whose closely watched business confidence index rose to 114.6 points from 113.01 in April.

“This is the highest level since 1991. Both the current situation and expectations have been clearly corrected upwards by companies,” said Ifo. The bounce was underpinned by positive data from manufacturing and construction.—AFP