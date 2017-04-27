General Ramdolph to lead US Secret Service

Washington

President Donald Trump has named a new director for the US Secret Service, the beleaguered agency tasked with protecting the president and his family.

Trump chose retired Marine Corps general Randolph “Tex” Alles to oversee the agency that has been beset with a series of high-profile controversies. Alles, who is the first Secret Service director not chosen from within the ranks in recent history, is replacing Joseph Clancy who joined the service in 1984.

Clancy became the leader of former President Barack Obama’s security detail in 2009, before initially retiring in 2011 from that post. Alles, on the other hand, served in the Marine Corps for 35 years, but has recently been working as the acting deputy commissioner of Customs and Border Protection. He also oversaw the agency’s air and marine division.

Key members of Congress have welcomed Trump’s appointment which does not need Senate confirmation.

“Appointing a director from the outside adds a necessary new perspective and fresh approach to their zero-fail mission,” House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz said in a statement. “I look forward to working with General Alles in continuing to implement recommendations put forth in our bipartisan Committee report.”

Alles will lead an agency that has dealt with a series of security breaches and incidents of its agents engaging in misconduct.

Last month, a man jumped the White House fence and roamed the grounds for more than fifteen minutes before he was arrested.—Agencies