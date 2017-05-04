Gen Zubair Hayat conferred highest Saudi military award

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat has conferred the highest military award of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Gen Zubair received the King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence during his official visit to the Kingdom where he called on King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

In his meeting with King Abdul Aziz, matters related to regional security and bilateral interests came under discussion.

King Salman appreciated Pakistan’s fight against terrorism and continued efforts for peace and stability in the region. The chairman JCSC also called on General Abdur Rehman bin Saleh Al-Bunyan, Chief of General Staff, Royal Saudi Armed Forces in Jeddah.

Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat assumed the role of the country’s 17th CJCSC in November last year.

Lt-Gen Hayat was previously responsible for the safety and security of the country’s nuclear programme. He is a graduate of Fort Sill Oklohoma, USA, Command and Staff College Camberlay, United Kingdom and National Defence University, Islamabad.

Hayat was commissioned in the Pakistan Army’s Sindh Regiment in 1982, and attended the Pakistan Military Academy’s 62nd long course.

He has been posted at several important operational and staff positions in the army where he attained the extensive experience of command, staff and instructional appointments, and is considered an excellent military officer.

Originally Published by APP