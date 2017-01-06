Gen Raheel appointed chief of Islamic military alliance: Asif

Islamabad

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday confirmed the recent development that former army chief General (retd) Raheel Sharif was made the chief of 39-nation Islamic military coalition formed to combat terrorism.

Speaking during a private TV talk show, Asif admitted that an agreement in this regard was finalised few days back; however, the defence minister said he didn’t have much information at the moment about the details of the said agreement.

Asif said that the decision was taken after taking the incumbent government into confidence and “it was finalised here first”.

The headquarters of the new Saudi-led coalition would be based in Riyadh.

The defence minister said that any such assignment or posting requires proper clearance from the government and General Headquarters both and confirmed that the due process was followed before finalising the agreement. He was, however, unaware of the exact details.

“As you are aware that this thing was in the pipeline for quite some time and the prime minister was also part of the deliberations,” Asif said.