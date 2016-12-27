Gen Bajwa’s plain talk

DURING his third visit to Balochistan Monday, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa while giving a strong message to the enemies and terrorists also asked estranged Baloch elements to return to the table of negotiations. Given the well-established interference of our eternal enemy in fuelling disturbance in the strategically important province, negotiations with disgruntled elements is the only course to effectively isolate and thwart conspiracies of the enemy.

However while looking back in the past, we see that covert and back-channel efforts were made to bring estranged Baloch leaders to the negotiations table and despite some progress, the efforts were hit by snags due to unknown reasons. This is despite the fact that both civilian and military leadership are on the same page for political settlement of issues in Balochistan and has often expressed willingness to achieve that objective. Time has come that Nawaz Sharif led government take more proactive and concrete steps to realise the long cherished dream of complete peace and harmony in the province through reconciliation process. This has become all the more imperative especially in the context of multi billion dollars CPEC project, which is all set to change the entire landscape of Balochistan if implemented successfully. We should not forget that India is already out to sabotage the mega project and for this purpose it is also exploiting disgruntled elements. We need to immediately engage with these Baloch leaders in order to address their genuine concerns and bring them into national mainstream for development of the province. As also pointed out by Army Chief that people of Balochistan have rejected anti-state elements, situation today stands much improved in the province due to some timely steps by the government and we hope it will continue its efforts to remove the sense of deprivation of the local people. We also expect disgruntled elements to stop playing in the hands of enemies and join mainstream for a better future.

