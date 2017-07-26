Gen Bajwa’s candid talk

As negative signals emanate from Washington, Pakistan has publicly expressed concern that some quarters in the United States and Afghanistan are trying to undermine its counter-terrorism efforts yet reiterating its commitment to continue to act positively. The reaction came from Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who told Commander Resolute Support Mission and US forces Gen John Nicholson in Rawalpindi on Monday that the blame game would not help the on-going war against terror.

We have been emphasising in these columns that anti-Pakistan lobbies both in the United States and Afghanistan are active with a view to negatively influencing the policy review for the region by the new US Administration. There was every reason both for civil and military authorities of Pakistan to rebut propaganda against the country which has nothing to do with the ground realities. It is satisfying that while Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary cautioned the United States immediately after the latter withheld $50 million worth of reimbursement under Coalition Support Programme, the COAS sensitised the US Army leadership on the issue and other related matters. The propaganda that Pakistan was not doing enough, was not sincere in extending necessary cooperation or it was sparing some militant groups is belied by across-the-board operation that Pakistan armed forces have launched against terrorists of all sorts. It is because of the intensity and all-encompassing nature of the operation that their backbone has been broken and many of them have shifted their activities across the border in Afghanistan. It is generally believed that the mantra of ‘do more’ is aimed at deflecting attention from anti-Pakistan groups operating from Afghan soil and enjoying complete patronage by Indian RAW and Afghanistan NDS. It seems the United States posture has nothing to do with what is happening on Afghan front and has much to do with new regional alignments as Washington is also including Indian interests and policy objectives in its on-going policy review for the region. Insensitivity towards Pakistan’s genuine concerns and legitimate security and strategic interests would greatly complicate situation and might exacerbate security situation, thereby jeopardising declared objective of peace in the region.

