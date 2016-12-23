Gen Bajwa visits ISPR

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Inter-Services Public Relations and interacted with officers and staff, said a statement.

Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa, outgoing Director General of the ISPR, briefed the Army Chief about role and functions of the media wing of army. According to the statement, the Army Chief appreciated role of the ISPR as an institution.

Lt-Gen Bilal Akbar, CGS, Maj Gen Azhar Saleh, VCGS, Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor and DG ISPR designate were also present.