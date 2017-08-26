Gen Bajwa urges coordinated efforts against terrorism

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed coordinated efforts to cope the menace of terrorism and restoration of peace in the region.

“A trust-based coordinated response is required against terrorists, who are the common enemies of Pakistan and Afghanistan, and the regional media can play a vital role in mitigating the negativity created by such hostile forces,” he made these views while talking to 9-member Afghan media team in Rawalpindi.

“Afghanistan is our brotherly neighboring country and terrorists are our common enemy and it can be eliminated by joint efforts,” army chief said.

He mentioned that there was joint and coordinated strategy required to overcome terrorism rather blame game to counter their common enemy.

General Bajwa emphasised the need for effective border management along Pak-Afghan border and said Pakistan has taken effective measures on its side, including fencing and establishment of new border forts and posts.

ISPR said in a statement that the delegation of Afghan media personnel thanked the COAS for his time and candid discussion.

The delegation acknowledged that such interactions were useful to understand each other and they are carrying back home a facts-based positivity through this tour.