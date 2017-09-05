Gen Bajwa pledges army’s full support for Balochistan uplift

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, during a visit to Gwadar and Turbat on Sunday, pledged the military’s “full support” for the development of Balochistan, the military’s media wing said.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief visited Gwadar and Turbat on the second day of Eidul Azha and met with soldiers and officers.

Talking to the troops, Gen Bajwa reportedly said the development of Balochistan was “extremely important” for the progress of Pakistan. All ongoing development projects in the province shall be completed, Bajwa was quoted as saying.

The ISPR further said that Gen Bajwa promised that army will “extend support to all state institutions in this regard”.

The army chief also visited the family of Major Jamal Sheran, who was martyred in a suicide blast in Hayatabad on July 17.

On Saturday, the first day of Eid, Gen Bajwa had visited Rajgal valley, where the army has recently completed the Khyber Four operation. Addressing the troops there, the army chief had said that there was no greater service than protecting the country on an occasion like Eid.