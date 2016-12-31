Gen Bajwa invited to Kabul

Staff Reporter

rawalpindi

The Ashraf Ghani government in Kabul has invited Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on a visit to Afghanistan as the latter phoned the top leadership to convey his best wishes for the year ahead.

While speaking to the leadership, including the Afghan president, the country’s chief executive and army chief — Gen Bajwa pledged to work together for sustainable peace in the region.

The Chief of Army Staff said that peace in both countries is in greater interest of the region, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

On December 17, the army chief arrived in Saudi Arabia on a maiden three-day official visit. It was General Bajwa’s first ever official visit to any foreign land since he was appointed as the COAS.