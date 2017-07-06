Gen Bajwa on accountability

CHAIRING special meeting of the Sindh Apex Committee on Tuesday, COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa made brief but significant remarks emphasising the need for further improving synergy and reaction capability of law enforcement agencies as well as decision-making process and more importantly to hold the public office-holders accountable. The meeting reviewed law & order situation in the province especially in Karachi and expressed satisfaction over pace of normalisation.

The very fact that Army Chief himself presided over the provincial apex committee meeting is indicative of Army leadership’s interest in improving security environment of the Quaid’s city. Peace and stability in Karachi is of crucial importance as it is commercial and economic hub of the country and situation there has direct relevance and bearing on overall economic situation of the country. It was in this backdrop that a decision was taken to launch an effective operation in Sindh in general and Karachi in particular to weed out terrorists and hard-core criminals and marked improvement in the security situation shows that the operation has achieved success. However, the situation is far from satisfactory as recent incidents of target killing clearly pointed out that criminals and terrorists still have the capacity and capability to strike at will. There is also an impression that criminal activities have resumed because of drop in level of interest by the powers that be, which was also evident from slow progress in operation these days. Hopefully, the meeting chaired by the COAS would have discussed this aspect and firmed up plan to continue operation till target of making Karachi a peaceful city is realised on sustainable basis. Apart from this, remarks of the Army Chief about the need for accountability of public office holders is a subtle message to Sindh government, which invited criticism of all concerned by repealing applicability of NAB law in the province. As per media reports, which have been substantiated by Rangers, there is rampant corruption in the province and it is in the interest of people of Sindh to have an effective system of accountability so that precious resources of the province are not squandered and instead spent on their progress and welfare.

Related