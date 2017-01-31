Gems, Jewelry exhibition in April

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The second Pakistan International Gems and Jewelry exhibition will be held in Lahore from 13 to 16 April this year.

The purpose of the exhibition is to promote gems and jewelry industry of the country and building collaboration and access to international markets. The announcement of exhibition was made in a ceremony held at a local hotel of Karachi.

On this occasion, Chairman of Pakistan Gems and Jewelry Development Company, Mr. Abdul Razzaq and CEO, Bakhtiyar Khan said; that objective of PGJDC is to bring Pakistani potential in the field of gems and jewelry industry into the limelight at an International level.