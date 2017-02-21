Gemalto, Microsoft to provide seamless connectivity for Windows 10

Amsterdam

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, is presenting the newest release of its On Demand Connectivity and eSIM technology for Windows 10 devices, in connection with Microsoft. Gemalto’s release is compliant with the latest specifications and guidelines for remote SIM provisioning as laid out by the GSM Association (GSMA), a global association of mobile device makers and mobile network operators. Gemalto and Microsoft have teamed up to make this advance a reality for end users to have a secure and ubiquitous connectivity experience. Gemalto’s On-Demand Connectivity subscription management solution, together with Windows 10 native eSIM support enable consumers to seamlessly manage the connectivity experience of their devices. The eSIM is designed to be remotely provisioned by mobile network operators with subscription information and is globally interoperable across all carriers, device makers and technology providers implementing the specification. This technology will serve as the framework devices of all shapes and sizes use to connect to operator networks. The first wave of devices with this technology is expected to be available to consumers this holiday 2017.—PR