Geelani wants Bosnia-type war probe in IOK

Srinagar

On the completion of 26 years of Kunan Poshpora tragedy, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani said that this heart wrenching incident is a living proof of the ‘State terrorism’ and ‘fascism of India’ in Kashmir and it can be assumed that how-grave war crimes are committed by the ‘Indian occupational’ forces in Jammu & Kashmir. He appealed to the UN Secretary General UN to conduct the investigation in Kunan Poshpora incident and other like incidents in Kashmir by the United Nations War Crime Tribunal like it did in Bosnia.

In a statement Geelani expressed his grief that even after the 26 years of the inhuman and beastly act in Kunan-Poshpora, there is still no case registered against accused and nor has been any involved army officer or personal arrested or brought to book. “This episode is deliberately tried to hush-up and for this not only the occupational forces of India are creating hurdles but the successive state governments including NC and PDP have also played a criminal role in this regard and till date they have never made any sincere attempt to register any case against culprits,” he said.

Geelani said, “whether it was NC, Congress or the PDP in the power, everybody tried to conceal the Kunan-Poshpora incident.”—KR