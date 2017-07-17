Geelani hails UN Chief’s statement on Kashmir

Srinagar

While hailing the statement of UN Gen Secretary Antonio Guterres in which he has stressed for a peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute through a dialogue, Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday said that we also believe that dialogue is the only option for the peaceful resolution of all issues and added that war is neither an option nor a solution to the Kashmir dispute.

We appeal UN Secretary General to take impressive measures for the resolution of this long pending dispute, added Geelani. Kashmir dispute has multiplied human tragedies, said Geelani and added that because it is because of this lingering issue that millions of people are facing immense hardships and a state of uncertainty and instability is looming over whole South Asian region.—KW