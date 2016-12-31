Geelani condemns oppression against party cadre families

Kupwara

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Friday condemned the arrest of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Bhat and Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Bhat – the father of party’s acting district president, Kupwara Farooq Ahmad Bhat. He also slammed authorities for placing under house arrest the conglomerate’s general secretary and Democratic Freedom Party chairman Shabir Ahmad Shah who was released from jail after six months on Wednesday.

In a statement issued here, Geelani said Abdul Gani Bhat being an active political worker was on the forefront of the ongoing uprising and was “leading peaceful and non-violent demonstrations” throughout south Kashmir during the last five months.

“But police and local administration had declared him as a wanted offender; his house was ransacked and relatives put behind bars. When such acts of repression failed to work, these stooges sealed his band saw, ransacked his residential house, looted ornaments, and arrested his elderly brother and son-in- law,” Geelani alleged.

The Hurriyat (G) chairman also condemned the “night raids” on the residence of the incarcerated and elderly Ghulam Mohidin Pundit Lala who is presently languishing in Kotbhalwal jail. “Police is still chasing his three sons including Shakeel Ahmad, Meraj ud Din and Irshad Ahmad who in order to evade arrest have gone for hiding leaving their ailing mother and sisters to face tough times,” he said, adding, “Such arbitrary measures are the main reasons of growing number of human rights violations.”

Meanwhile, Geelani while felicitating the Freedom Party Chairman Shabir Ahmad Shah on his release said the pro-freedom leader has served detention for almost half of his life. “During this period, the exhibition of his valour and steadfastness is praiseworthy,” he said.—RK