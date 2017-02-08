Geelani calls for shutdown on Feb 9, 11

UN march on Feb 10

Srinagar

Hurriyat (G) chairperson Syed Ali Geelani called for a complete and state-wide shut down on February 9 and 11, UNO office March on February 10 and appealed people to hold special prayers on these days as a tribute to Maqbool Bhat and Mohammad Afzal Guru who were executed on these days respectively.

In a statement issued here, while reiterating his demand for the return of the mortal remains of both Bhat and Guru who were buried in the Tihar Jail premises, Syed Ali Geelani said, although it is purely a human issue, India is very reluctant to this demand thereby “violating all the principles of morality” and constitution and in this way its claim of the largest democracy in the world is getting badly uncovered. Calling Bhat and Guru as the heroes of the Kashmiri nation, Syed Ali Geelani said, we are proud of them.

While appealing for complete shutdown on 9 and 11 February, UNO office March on February 10 and organising of special prayers, Syed Ali Geelani said that until the mortal remains of both the martyrs are not returned to their families, the whole nation will not budge on this demand.—RK