Geelani again denied offering Friday prayers

Srinagar

Under house arrest, octogenarian pro-freedom leader Syed Ali Geelani was barred again from offering Friday prayers.

“He (Geelani) has not been allowed to offer prayers for so many years and this is highly condemnable,” Hurriyat’s (G) spokesman Ayaz Akbar said. “He has been confined to his residence in Hyderpora area of Srinagar for last six years.”

To stop the leader from participating in the Friday prayers, a huge contingent of police and forces personnel were deployed outside his residence, Akbar said.

Terming the approach of state administration as “brutal and callous”, the spokesman added that the state has failed to produce any court order nor they could justify this illegal detention.

In a statement issued by the party, the spokesman said that withdrawing the strike call on Friday conveyed a message for those elements, hell-bent to malign the movement for political gains.

“It has made clear that freedom movement is not communal in nature and we have nothing to do with sectarian or communal politics. We are striving for right to self-determination for all sections including Hindu’s, Sikhs, Christians and other communities,” the party spokesperson said.

“We have no animosity with followers of any religion and faith but believe in complete harmony and are committed to safeguard their honour and properties,” he said.

“Some black sheep under the influence of BJP dogma don’t represent the aspirations of these minority communities. They are few and for the sake of favours and political gains are playing the deceit,” he added—KR