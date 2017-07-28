GE, Harbin Electric set new global record in gas turbine at Balloki power plant

Staff Reporter

Lahore

GE (NYSE: GE) and Harbin Electric International Company Limited (HEI) have set a new global record for the shortest duration from delivery on- site to first fire and synchronization of GE’s H-class gas turbine at the Balloki Power Plant inPattoki, Punjab in Pakistan.

Developed by the Government of Pakistan through the National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL), the 1.2 gigawatt (GW) combined cycle Balloki Power Plant is a milestone project that aims to address the growing power needs of the country and will run on liquefied natural gas (LNG).

GE has supplied two of its record-setting 9HA.01 gas turbines and one steam turbine with Harbin Electric as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner for the project.With the plant scheduled for commissioning later this year, GE and Harbin Electric have achieved an impressive milestone, as planned, by completing the first fire test of the 9HA gas turbine just 66 days after the unit was delivered to the project site. In addition, the synchronization of the gas turbine has been achieved in only 74 days, the shortest duration in which GE’s H-Class turbines have been test fired and simultaneously synchronized to the national grid since arrival on site, underlining the strong collaboration of NPPMCL, GE and Harbin Electric in driving the commissioning of the project. The previous record was at the Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant, also in Pakistan, where the duration from delivery to first fire test was eight days longer than Balloki.

First fire is a critical test which sees the gas turbine switched on and operated with fuel at the site. The following step is synchronization, in which the unit is first connected to the national grid. The first 9HA gas turbine at Balloki is now delivering up to 380 megawatts (MW) of energy. Rashid Mahmood Langrial, CEO of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL) said, “We are committed to delivering on the government’s vision to strengthen power generation in Pakistan and to meet the growing needs for power for residential and commercial use. With the first fire and synchronization of the first gas turbine, Balloki is on schedule to enter operation and will support the people and national economic growth of Pakistan. The record completion of first fire is a strong demonstration of the extraordinary team work that is going into the project to ensure its timely commissioning.”

Mohamad Ali, President & CEO of GE's Gas Power Systems – Projects, in the Middle East,North Africa, Pakistan and India said, “Balloki marked the 24 th and 25 th orders for our heavy duty 9HA gas turbine globally, and the first fire and synchronization follows our similar track- record in Bhikki and Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plants. As the world’s largest and most efficient gas turbines, GE’s 9HAs are changing the way power is delivered in Pakistan and around the world.”